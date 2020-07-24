Grand jury indicts Peoria man for June murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury has formally filed charges against a man accused of shooting and killing another man in late-June.

According to Peoria County Circuit Court records, a grand jury returned a first degree murder charge Tuesday against Dujuane Nelson, 29. Nelson originally was arrested July 17.

An indictment and Peoria Police allege Nelson shot Andre Leathers, Sr., 43, in the face June 29 while in a backyard in the 300 block of North Saratoga. The Peoria County Coroner believed, based on an autopsy, Leathers died instantly.

Nelson remains held in the Peoria County Jail on $1.5 million bond. He was arraigned Thursday.

Online court records indicate Nelson pleaded guilty in 2013 to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, and was sentenced to 42 months in prison. In 2011, Nelson faced residential burglary charges and was also sentenced to prison.

