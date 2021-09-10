GRAPHIC: Illinois State Police release video from officer-involved shooting in Normal

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the video.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) released body-camera footage from August’s officer-involved shooting in Normal that left three people dead and three others injured.

Two separate body-camera videos show Normal Police arriving at Landings Estate Mobile Home Park at approximately 3:44 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. When they arrived, they said there was an active shooter where multiple people had already been hurt.

According to ISP, the active shooting incident resulted in the deaths of 64-year-old Sharon Reiner and 59-year-old Julie Davis, both from Normal.

Separately, ISP said the officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of 66-year-old Ronald J. Reiner, from Normal.

Three other Normal residents, men ages 62, 58, and 34, were also hurt.

The three police officers who fired their guns were Officer Shane Bachman, Officer Evan Easter, and Officer Cory Phillips. The report affirmed that the three officers were legally justified in using deadly force against the suspect, based on the “unequivocal opinion” of the analysis team.

As part of the investigative report, the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office stated, “We are grateful for the heroic acts of the officers of the Normal Police Department, whose courage and selflessness undoubtedly prevented additional civilian casualties.”

Additionally, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner sent a statement to WMBD saying, “Normal Police Department is grateful for the exhaustive work of the States Attorney’s Office and the continuing work of the State Police. The States Attorney’s release was extremely comprehensive, providing insight into what took place on the afternoon of August 30th. As is typical in these types of cases our internal investigation is still ongoing. Because of this, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further on the case.”

The full report from ISP can be viewed below:

The full preliminary report from the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office can be viewed below.

Unedited footage from officers’ body cameras as well as audio from the 911 calls can be found here.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.