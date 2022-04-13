PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Harvest Bread Company hosted the grand opening of its third location on Wednesday.

The downtown Peoria café sits next door to the new OSF Ministry Headquarters on Adams St. There was a two-week soft opening where the café was open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Feedback has been incredibly positive, overwhelmingly positive, so I’m very thankful for that. Just keeping up with demand… When you open a new business, you’re taking a risk. There are no guarantees. This risk is already showing that it’s paying off just by the response,” said owner/operator Craig Janssen.

The Chamber of Commerce was on hand for Wednesday’s ribbon cutting. Attendees were treated to acai bowls, cookies, and drinks.

Great Harvest Bread’s menu offerings includes acai bowls, sandwiches, salads and local coffee from CXT Roasting Company. Everything is made from scratch.

Janssen said he hopes it becomes a landmark for people visiting downtown.

“My hope for this location is that it continues to thrive and becomes just … a place for people to come and get good, healthy, fresh food, for breakfast and lunch,” he said.

Janssen said customer service is core to Great Harvest Bread’s values.

“We like to say we interact. We don’t transact. We’re saying good morning, good afternoon, thanks for coming in. Just kind of getting back to quality, important customer service when it comes to food service,” he said.

Great Harvest Bread’s other locations are in North Peoria and Morton.