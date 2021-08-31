Greater Peoria Hiring Extravaganza is not your average job fair

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local employers on Wednesday will participate in the Greater Peoria Hiring Extravaganza, put on by the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.

But instead of going to one place, applicants can visit each employer virtually or in person. Employers like CEFCU, UnityPoint, OSF HealthCare, and Caterpillar are among the 128 employers participating.

Chris Setti, CEO of Greater Peoria Economic Development Council said all employers agreed to have Sept. 1 as a hiring day at their physical locations. He said there are more than 2,000 jobs available.

He said the “roving” career fair gives prospective applicants plenty of options – and time.

“One of the great things of the website is that hiring is going on, while it’s a day that hiring is going on at these physical locations, the reality is almost all of these places accept online applications and they do so today, and they will on Thursday, and so you can go to one place and look at 128 different companies,” he said.

Setti recommended prospective applicants bring multiple copies of their resume, dress for the job, be friendly, and ask plenty of questions.

“We hope people take advantage of those opportunities, but it’s your right as a job seeker to ask questions about what are the working environments, what is the pay, what are the considerations, what would I be doing?” he said.