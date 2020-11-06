Grocery stores prepare for holiday demand

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local grocery stores are preparing for Thanksgiving and other holiday needs.

Sheridan Village Hy-Vee store manager Elise Scheil thinks demand will be high but says some things in your cart could be different this year.

“People want a sense of normalcy even though that’s hard to find in this environment right now. So, they’re looking for the traditional holiday goods but in different sizes,” said Scheil.

Scheil believes turkeys, hams, and pies will still be popular items and says the store will be stocked.

“It was really hard to order this year for the holidays and really anticipate what customers would want, what the demand would be. So we went heavy in ordering a variety of sizes of turkey.

said Scheil.

She also thinks people may be having smaller gatherings, which could lead to people shopping for smaller portions.

Hy-Vee is also offering holiday meal packs which Scheil says it’s more convenient to some customers.

“We’re definitely seeing a high demand for the premade holiday meals. It just makes peoples lives easier and we’re able to deliver those out to the parking lot through our aisles online,” said Scheil.

She says people can call or shop online to order holiday meal packs.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected