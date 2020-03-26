Haddad’s West Peoria Market reopens after closing to clean and restock the store

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Haddad’s West Peoria Market opened Thursday morning after owners closed the store for two days.

Owner Mark Wrhel said he and employees needed time to restock and deep clean the grocery store after a busy few days.

He says they want to be able to provide a safe environment for all of their shoppers.

“In the grand scheme of things, we’re trying to keep our customers safe and I’m trying to keep my employees safe,” said Wrhel.

Wrhel also asks that shoppers help keep the store clean and sanitized. There is hand sanitizer available to customers when they walk in the door and he asks that people only touch product they know they’re going to buy.

“I want us all to stay safe, I want us all to make it though this, and for that, we’re going to need help from customers. You’re going to have to use hand sanitizer when you come in, you’re going to need to use the wipes when you come in,” said Wrhel.

He says that the store may also implement protocols like limits on the number of shoppers to help with social distancing.

Haddad’s also has curbside pickup and home delivery options available.

Chain grocery stores like Kroger and Hy-Vee also want customers to know they’re taking extra precautions to keep shoppers safe.

Checkout stations, credit card pin-pads, counters and shelves, shopping carts, and other surfaces are being regularly sanitized.

Stores are also adding plexi-glass shields at check out stations to promote distancing.

Store representatives say the measures are to help prevent the spread of germs and encourage social distancing.

