Heartland Community College seeing an increase in enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Heartland Community College is seeing an increase in students that is closer to what they saw pre-pandemic.

Sarah Diel-Hunt, Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services, said the census data they’ve collected for the year is showing positive numbers.

The data received shows an increase of 23% in the number of undergraduate students new to HCC, as well as an approximately 40% increase in minority students, and a 32% percent increase in students aged 25 or older.

Diel-Hunt said the school worked hard to do additional outreach to potential students this year, and she’s happy to see numbers grow.

“It feels great because I know we have a great product here at Heartland Community College. We have great courses, [and] we love to serve more students in the community. It’s been wonderful to see students back on our campus. Everyone is very excited to see our campus alive again this fall with students out here,” said Diel-Hunt.

With new programs in agriculture, health sciences, and electric vehicle energy storage, enrollment could continue to increase in the years to come.