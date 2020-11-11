Heartland Health Services brings in mobile food pantry for Peoria community

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Heartland Health Services brings in a mobile food pantry to help a Peoria community.

Heartland set up shop at Harrison Homes in Peoria on Tuesday to give away boxes of goods. The group started with about 150 cases of food and handed out more than half within an hour.

Makinze Roman with Heartland said people are thankful for the resources.

“We have plenty of food to give out. You may have a bigger family, maybe a family of four or five. We are willing to give two boxes. Whatever they need, that’s what we are giving,” said Roman.

Heartland goes around the Peoria area trying to meet the needs of communities with food disparities.

