Home engulfed in flames early Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – The Peoria Fire Department battled a difficult house fire early Thursday morning.



The call came in just before 5:00 a.m. for a home in the area of W. Ann Street and S. Louisa Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked for half an hour to battle the blaze, knocking it down.



Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said they believe the fire started on the outside of the residence. Due to the extensive damage, the house may be a total loss.



“This was a difficult fire with a lot of extension inside – first and second floor. It appears right now the fire started on the outside and spread to the interior of the home” Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman



There are no injuries and no one was inside the home when they arrived.



A fire investigator arrived to the scene and is working to determine the cause.