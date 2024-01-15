PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. freedom vehicle parade and commemorative service happened Monday in Peoria.

This year’s theme “Stay Rooted” highlights the importance of staying grounded in your community through service, understanding history, seeking education, and engaging in the arts.

The parade kicked off at Bradley University and ended at Bethel United Methodist Church, where a service was held.

This is the 40th annual MLK event by the King Holiday Committee, which was initiated by Peoria mayor Dr. Rita Ali.

The parade recognizes the life of MLK, but also the efforts of those who paved the way for our freedoms.

“We stand on the shoulders of so many different people who fought for our freedoms, and we have to do something to honor them,” said parade leader Lamar Anderson. “So this is something that I’ve been involved with for years, and until I cannot be involved in it, I will always be involved.”

The 2024 MLK holiday observance will mark the 38th year of the national holiday and the 95th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.