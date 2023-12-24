BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hope United Methodist Church in Bloomington was evicted from their previous location in October.

Its new building, a former gymnasium wasn’t up to code and they feared they wouldn’t be able to hold their holiday service. It was able to get the updates needed in time to host Christmas Eve mass.

The Lead Pastor, Jennie Edwards Bertrand said the future for hope church is bright.

“We had found this space sometime in the summer, closed in the fall and it required a lot of code upgrades and we didn’t know that we would be able to worship together on Christmas Eve but here we are,” said Bertrand.

The new location for Hope Church is 1 Yount Drive in Bloomington