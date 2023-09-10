PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A new resource center in Peoria’s southside is trying to intervene before tragedy strikes.

Community leaders gathered at the House of Hope on Saturday for the new community healing resource center open house.

The resource center is located in the House of Hope basement and offers therapy, support groups, and medical support.

Live Free Illinois, a Chicago-based violence prevention group, strategically placed the center in an area plagued by gun violence.

Reverend Sierra Bates Chamberlain said she wants the resources to be available before the violence occurs.

“Instead of us coming together for funerals and instead of us coming together hopeless, we’re here at the hope house to bring hope and healing into our communities,” said Bates Chamberlain.

Terry Burnside runs the House of Hope and said the resource center couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The timing is just perfect, we see what’s going on throughout the city, the state, the country, I mean violence,” said Burnside. “It’s just running rampant, so this is just our way to try to address the violence on the front end. Be more proactive as opposed to being reactive.”