How to avoid frostbite and hypothermia when it’s freezing out

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Frigid temperatures bring the risk of frostbite and hypothermia to the forefront of conversation for healthcare professionals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said frostbite can occur in as little as 15 minutes. Hypothermia is caused by a drop in body temperature to 95 degrees or less.

Jamie Riggs works outside and said to listen to your body to avoid frostbite.

“You can pretty much feel it…if you get too cold and your fingers start hurting really bad then you know right there to stop immediately and warm-up where you can,” said Riggs.

Dr. Victor Chan, chief of emergency services at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department, advised being careful when layering tightfitting clothes.

“When we try to stay really warm, we try to really bundle up really tightly, and sometimes that can actually constrict our extremities and cut off circulation,” he said.

Dr. Chan added that it’s important to stay hydrated as a preventative measure and that frostbite usually affects exposed areas like your ears, nose, cheeks, and hands, and warned it can even lead to amputation.

“One thing to be really cautious of with frostbite – the injury really often occurs when you rewarm and have that reexposure happen that second time. It’s something to be aware of,” he said.

According to the American Burn Association, 1,300 people die from hypothermia every year across the nation.

