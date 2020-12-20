Huck’s Food & Fuel brings Christmas cheer to local families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Santa arrived early Friday at the Peoria gas station, giving out gifts to some local kids.

The Christmas giveaway is through the Huck’s Karing for Kids program, which normally involves a big shopping trip.

This year, kids were told in advance when to come to the Huck’s on Allen road, to come pick up a present.

Huck’s district manager Matt Puttz says the program was very beneficial this year especially.

“You know now more than ever, these are hard times, so people need to be helped more than ever and that’s what we’re about. It’s just a great program and we can see the smiles on the kids faces, tears of joy, a lot of them break down, some of my managers do as well so it’s just an overall good program,” said Puttz.

He hopes next year the program can once again take kids shopping for the holiday season.