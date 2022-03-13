CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — The spirit of Metamora Redbirds echoed through Champaign Saturday night.

The Metamora Township High School boys basketball team fought to claim the IHSA championship title … a first for the history of the school at the State Farm Center.

The stands and bleachers vibrated as more than 800 fans were there cheering and supporting them.

“It’s a surreal moment especially for the players but even for us it’s surreal,” Ryan Bogden, a Metamora senior said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever been here. For the whole community it’s an amazing moment.”

The team played Springfield’s Sacred Heart Griffin High School in a close game. The Redbirds fan section cheered on the team until the end.

“I think we have one of the best fan sections in the 309,” said MHS junior, Peyton Morrison.

Students, family, and community members also showed their passion for their community.

“The whole community really cares about every single sport,” Bogden said. “They show out, they help out.”

Fans said it means the world to come together and celebrate this historic moment for the school and town.

“I have two young children that aspire to be here one day just like these boys,” said fan Angie Brown.

“I feel like it’s just helped our community grow and just know that even though we go through hard things that we can like have these amazing moments,” Sydney Goforth, Metamora cheerleader, said.

Although sacred heart won in double over time, fans say they’re proud of the team no matter what.

“I’m so proud of them and I feel like they just deserve to be here,” Goforth said.

They say it’s a moment in history they’ll celebrate for years to come.

“My heart was going pitter patter, throughout the whole game,” said another fan, Margaret Swanson. “It was awesome. They played their hearts out.”