PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sleigh bells, snowmen, and of course Santa Claus were all on display Friday morning in downtown Peoria.

The city kicked off its 135th annual Santa Claus parade with a packed crowd on the sidewalks and street corners enjoying the view. This year’s theme was ‘Winter Wonderland.’

Peoria Area Community Events (PACE) presented the parade and those with the organization said the parade is the longest continually running holiday parade in the country.

Families who came out said the weather was near perfect for the celebration.

“It’s just a good time to get out,” one woman said. “Great day. Everybody’s out enjoying themselves.”

Susie Stockman, the parade’s chairperson, said the parade is a generational experience for the community to enjoy.

“I’ve seen people that were on the floats as kids now they’re grandparents,” Stockman said. “So, I think it’s just tradition with the families.”

Stockman said there were about 62 participants in the parade which included floats, bands, dancers, and organizations.

All of this year’s award winning floats are listed below.

Best Commercial Float 1st place: Savory Court Senior Living

Best Commercial Float 2nd place: Aaron Kilgore State Farm

Best non-profit float 1st place: The YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria

Best non-profit float 2nd place: Nitche Theater Arts NFP

Best novelty entry/ ELF AWARD: Royal Family Dance Team

Best Overall Unit / SANTA AWARD: The YMCA of Peoria and Riverplex of Peoria

Stockman said once she saw the successful turnout, including all of the excitement on kids faces as the parade passed on, she realized all of the planning that went into the parade paid off.

“Seeing the little kids along the street and I mean, it just makes it worth while,” Stockman said.