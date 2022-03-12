PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 400 runners and walkers braced Peoria’s chilly temperatures, Saturday morning, for the 2022 Blarney Blitz 5k run.

Organizers with ShaZam Racing said this is the 10th year they’ve held the event. They said its purpose is to get the community together to kick off the race season while celebrating St. Patty’s week.

Participants got into the spirit by donning their best green attire and racing on the Riverfront. The crowd, then, warmed up in an after-celebration at Kelleher’s Irish Pub.

Adam White, the race director said, he believes the spirit of St. Patty’s is so strong in Peoria that people will always being drawn to the event.

“The Irish Spirit here in Peoria is unprecedented, right?” White said. “I mean. we’ve got one of the strongest Irish communities in all of the United States, right? And that contingency needs no reason to celebrate. So, when we kicked off the Blarney Blitz to have a week of celebration for St. Patty’s, that’s all the community needed.”

He said they expect to see the number of racers to continue to rise throughout the year and he’s looking forward to seeing the Blarney Blitz grow in numbers in the years to come.