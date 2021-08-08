Hundreds without power Sunday evening after storms down powerlines

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heavy rainfall Sunday night caused trees and branches to fall and left hundreds without power across central Illinois.

Ameren Illinois is reporting nearly 2,400 people are without power across the state. In Peoria, nearly 400 people are affected. In Peoria Heights, more than 60 people, and near Bartonville, more than 270 customers are without power. In Pekin, 350 are without power.

At University and Mac Queen in Peoria, tree branches fell in the road and on some yards. A powerline was also down.

Mac Queen Street near University Street in Peoria.

