Hy-Vee to host ‘Basket Bolt’ April 23, selecting three Central Illinois families to participate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois families will get the chance to participate in a unique opportunity April 23.

The grocery store Hy-Vee has introduced its own version of “Supermarket Sweep” entitled the “Basket Bolt.”

WMBD’s Annie Kate will be at the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee April 23 to help host the event.

The competition is a sweepstakes and three lucky families will be selected to participate.

The event will take place before the store opens at 5 a.m. The families that are invited will get just 60 seconds to fill up a grocery basket with as many items as they can. After, the family with the most qualified items will win a $1,000 gift card to Hy-Vee.

To enter the sweepstakes, follow this link. Entries will be accepted until Sunday, April 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

