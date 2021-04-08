Hy-Vee to host ‘Basket Bolt’ April 23, selecting three Central Illinois families to participate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois families will get the chance to participate in a unique opportunity April 23.

The grocery store Hy-Vee has introduced its own version of “Supermarket Sweep” entitled the “Basket Bolt.”

WMBD’s Annie Kate will be at the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee April 23 to help host the event.

The competition is a sweepstakes and three lucky families will be selected to participate.

The event will take place before the store opens at 5 a.m. The families that are invited will get just 60 seconds to fill up a grocery basket with as many items as they can. After, the family with the most qualified items will win a $1,000 gift card to Hy-Vee.

To enter the sweepstakes, follow this link. Entries will be accepted until Sunday, April 11.