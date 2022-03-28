NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is inspiring local female minority college students pursuing legal careers.

Dnija Johnson of Peoria is a legal studies major at Illinois State University. The college junior said she was ‘astonished’ when she first heard about the nomination.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamed of being a Supreme Court Justice, but I thought my skin color and my gender made that dream unrealistic. But now seeing how she’s overcoming all these obstacles, I see that anything is possible,” she said.

Johnson said it’s inspiring to see someone who looks like her reach the highest level of the legal profession.

“As I’ve grown up I’ve never really seen minority women being judges. I’ve never seen minority women be lawyers. So this is just life changing and it shows there is no limit for greatness for anyone,” she said.

Johnson said the historic nomination will influence young minority girls for generations to come.

“I just think its going to have a tremendous impact. It’s going to show youth that no matter what color, what race you are, you can do anything you want to. You can be in any position you want to be in, as long as you put in the work and effort,” she said.

Johnson said she plans to go to law school right after college. She said she wants to be a prosecutor, so she can, “help people seek justice everywhere.”

“I feel that now more than ever is the time for minorities and women to enter into the legal field, and I think that is honestly great,” she said.