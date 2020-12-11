IDOT reminds drivers to drive slow, stay safe during inclement weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Department of Transportation crews are preparing for potential rain and snow this winter season.

IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel said he wants to remind drivers to stay safe during inclement weather.

He said if the weather is bad, ask yourself if your trip is necessary. If the answer is yes, Wappel said drive slow and wear a seatbelt.

He also says to make sure your car is prepared and you have water, food, a blanket, and a mask in case you get stranded.

He also said roads can be deceiving during bad weather.

“Just because it looks like it might be a smooth surface, it may not be especially on bridges, overpasses, they freeze up quicker. That’s what our trucks, our crews are out and about are trying to keep them with their snow or ice or inclement weather, trying to keep them from freezing up,” said Wappel.

He said crews are preparing 4,300 miles of IDOT roads in Peoria.

“They’ll pretreat some of the roads to try to get ahead of freezing temperatures if that’s what happens, it looks like it might. The crews are ready, IDOT is prepared for this year-round, they’re ready to go,” said Wappel.

Crews will be monitoring weather conditions this weekend, he said.

“We’ve got our eye on the sky as the IDOT team likes to stay. They’re watching the weather. They will pretreat overpasses and on the bridges, if we get an inch of rain or so like they’re saying in Peoria we might get, after that,” said Wappel.

Wappel also said Getting Around Illinois is a resource people can use before heading out the door.

“It tells you the current road conditions of all the roads in the state of Illinois. Is there snow covered, are they partially covered with snow or ice, is there a lot of water on it, a lot of rain going on right now and so forth? It’s up to date, up to the minute. It’s a great resource,” said Wappel.