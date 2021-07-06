IDOT reports 53 motorcycle deaths this year, riders encourage sharing the road this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local motorcycle riders are asking drivers to be courteous and share the road this summer.

So far this year, the Illinois Department of Transportation reported 53 people died while riding motorcycles.

Stann Wiebler, the marketing manager at Walter Brothers Harley-Davidson in Peoria said it’s important to stay alert while driving. Drivers and bikers should be aware of one another. Wiebler believes in some cases, there are greater consequences when riding a motorcycle.

“Bikers have bones, cars have bumpers,” said Wiebler. “So for us, it’s a big deal to get into an accident. So for the ones out there riding a motorcycle, [practice] a little extra caution on behalf of the auto drivers, and then the same for the bikers.”

He said texting and driving can be one of the biggest distractions for drivers, who sometimes can veer into other lanes while looking at their phones. It not only causes a hazard for the driver, but everyone on the road too.

“We all want to get home to our family, right. So it’s important that people are watching for us, [and] it’s important for bikers to be watching for cars, so I think that it’s a mutual responsibility for everyone,” said Wiebler.

This time of year, many bikers ride together as a group for different charities, he said. For drivers who might see a large group, don’t try to get ahead or between the bikers.

“You’re not going to get there any faster if you’re in the middle of the group or if you’re at the end, so we do ask that there’s a little courtesy there when there are big charity rides just to kind of let them get out and get away,” said Wiebler.

Every Thursday at 5:15 p.m., there are St. Jude Summer Rides starting at the Walter Brothers Harley-Davidson on Maxwell Road.