IDPH announces 7,359 new cases of Coronavirus, 117 deaths as local healthcare workers receive vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 117 additional deaths Tuesday.
These numbers come the same day local healthcare workers in Peoria received the vaccine.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 863,477 cases, including 14,509 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,922 specimens for a total 11,962,010.
As of last night, 4,965 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,057 patients were in the ICU and 598 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 8 – 14 is 8.6%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 8 –14 is 10.3%.
