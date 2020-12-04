IDPH reporting 10,526 new cases of COVID-19, additional 148 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 148 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998.
As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 27 – Dec. 3 is 10.3%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 27 – Dec. 3 is 12.1%.
