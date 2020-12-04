IDPH reporting 10,526 new cases of COVID-19, additional 148 deaths

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) —  The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus including 148 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. 

As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 27 – Dec. 3 is 10.3%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 27 – Dec. 3 is 12.1%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News