IDPH reports 9,757 new cases of COVID-19, 238 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 238 additional deaths.

Some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 748,603 cases, including 12,639 deaths.

As of last night, 5,764 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,190 patients were in the ICU and 714 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov.25- Dec. 1 is 10.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1 is 12.5%.