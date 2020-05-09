IDPH reports nearly 80,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Closings
CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday released the state saw an additional 2,325 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 76,085.

State-wide, 108 more people died, bringing the death toll to 3,349.

Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he will no longer hold weekend press conferences. Weekend updates can be found on the IDPH website.

