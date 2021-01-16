IDPH reports5,343 new cases of COVID-19, 130 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,343 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 130 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,064,667 cases, including 18,179 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 102,372 specimens for a total 14,667,148.

As of last night, 3,406 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 711 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 9–15 is 6.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 9–15 is 7.5%.

As of last night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 471,157 vaccines administered, including 62,778 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,506 doses.