IHSA cancels basketball hosting bids

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Finding a site for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments will be put on hold by the Illinois High School Association due to COVID-19 concerns.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson Tuesday announced votes on bids to host the tournaments were to be made during its April 21 meeting, but now that Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order to April 30, the vote will be delayed.

“Because of the time, effort and resources that each community and venue has invested into their respective hosting bids, I believe it is vital that the IHSA Board be able to meet in-person to vote on the state basketball bids. I want them to be unencumbered in their discussion, as well as able to get clarity on any questions they may have on the bids. As convenient as online meeting resources are, I do sometimes have concerns that they can stifle conversation, especially with a group as large as ours.

As a result, there will be no vote on the state basketball hosting bids at the April board meeting. Like so many of the scheduling impasse, we find ourselves at, it is difficult to pinpoint an exact time when the announcement may come. The next scheduled Board meeting is on June 15, 2020, but that does not necessarily mean that it is the earliest a decision could come. The Board meeting schedule could be altered, or a special meeting could be called. Please know that we want to make the decision as soon as possible, and we will get you that information as soon as it is available. At that time, we will also lay out a plan on media availability surrounding the announcement.”

