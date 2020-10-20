IHSA upholds ruling suspending Limestone cross country runner, while amending bylaws for Spring and Summer athletes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — On Monday, the Illinois High School Association board decided to allow students in the spring and summer to play for both their high school and club sport teams.

The change to IHSA bylaws comes just days after a central Illinois student was suspended from sporting events for violating one.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson says the pandemic caused the board to move some high school sports seasons, creating an overlap with club teams.

Last week, a Limestone Community High School cross country runner was suspended for running in a non-sanctioned event. On Monday, the board upheld the ruling.

“When the traditional seasons have fallen in line with current seasons, to me there doesn’t seem to be a need for a provision that would expand opportunities where we wouldn’t have previously,” said Anderson.

The board believes that the student’s season was not affected by the pandemic.

“I don’t think restricting the way our bylaws have determined we’re going to restrict students who participate is out of line. The same rules are applicable to everybody who competed both in the regular season and in the postseason,” said Anderson.

Next Wednesday, the IHSA board will meet to discuss guidelines for winter sports. Anderson says the board is waiting for direction from the Governor and the Illinois Department of Health.

