Illini Bluffs School District leaders share school year struggles with Assistant Secretary of Education

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Illini Bluffs School District leaders and staff met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education Frank Brogan.

Staff shared the challenges and obstacles they’ve faced during a school year during a pandemic. During the virtual visit, teachers described ways they’ve been able to adapt and said communication with parents was key.

“The amount of communication horizontally and vertically that has taken place over time had to have been a prime contributor to get that sort of a three quarters positive response to those children coming back to this school system,” said Brogan.

Staff said they had to get creative and find more cost-effective solutions to prioritize safety. District leaders say despite uncertainty about the school year, about 75% of students are learning in person, a stat that impressed Brogan.

“To build our confidence level that we’re going to come back right away, it’s an extraordinary testament to the work you are all doing and did and to the communication of it,” said Brogan.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected