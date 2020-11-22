CHICAGO (AP) — A state agency is launching a one-year study on gambling addiction in Illinois and treatments that are available.
Results from the report will be used by the Illinois Department of Human Services to help direct future strategies to prevent problem gambling and increase access to treatment and services. Money for the roughly $500,000 effort is coming from revenue from the state’s gambling tax and money set aside from the 2021 fiscal year budget.
Among other things, researchers will look at populations that are vulnerable or marginalized.
Latest Headlines
- 12-year-old Philadelphia boy shot, killed while answering a knock at the door
- Trump team requests recount of Georgia’s presidential race
- Illinois agency launches study of gambling addiction
- So Chic Boutique in Morton finds unique way to help promote local small business, and bring the community together
- An East Peorian tradition is back for it’s 36th year, the Festival of Lights kicks off the Christmas season for community members