Illinois changes way it reports nursing home virus cases

CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune) — Illinois is no longer providing the total numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths at long-term care facilities in favor of disclosing information about recent outbreaks.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the state’s Department of Public Health now only publishes information about nursing homes and other facilities with at least one new case in the past four weeks. The department says that it made the change to ensure the public has information about facilities experiencing an outbreak.

But critics worry that the change means that people researching facilities for loved ones won’t have all the information they need to make an informed decision.