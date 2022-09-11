PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Both major party candidates for Illinois Governor have now confirmed their participation in two debates hosted by Nexstar Media stations WGN-TV in Chicago and WMBD-TV in Central Illinois ahead of the November election.

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey have agreed to debate first on October 6 at Illinois State University in Normal and then again on October 18 from the WGN-TV studios in Chicago.

The two debates will be aired right here on WMBD and will be broadcast around the state on our other Nexstar sister stations and some other media partners.

Illinois voters will decide who will serve as Illinois Governor for the next four years during the general election on November 8.