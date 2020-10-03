Illinois health officials report 2,442 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 31 additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Crawford County: 1 male 50s
- Greene County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases, including 8,774 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 26-October 2 is 3.4%.
As of Friday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
