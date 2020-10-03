Illinois health officials report 2,442 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 31 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 50s

Greene County: 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Livingston County: 1 male 60s

Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Mercer County: 1 female 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 60s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases, including 8,774 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 26-October 2 is 3.4%.

As of Friday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

