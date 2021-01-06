Illinois lawmakers react to D.C. protests

Top Stories

"This is a coup attempt."

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As supporters of President Donald Trump protested and made their way into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, state and federal lawmakers took to social media to express their thoughts.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Latest Local News

More Local News