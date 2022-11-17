CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities.

Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,

Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Theft of government property, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

State benefits fraud, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Forgery, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Raoul’s office with the help of the FBI had previously charged multiple individuals in Illinois for fraudulently collecting government assistance including state unemployment benefits from the U.S. Small Business administration (SBA).

“Thousands of struggling Illinois residents and small businesses were forced to rely on unemployment benefits and loans from the SBA during the height of the pandemic,” Raoul said. “Those who used the crisis to commit fraud and steal from the government also slowed the processing of legitimate claims. These charges are the result of months of tireless investigation by the Task Force on Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud and our partner agencies. I am committed to the continued work of the task force to ensure individuals are held accountable for their theft at a time when many Americans desperately needed help.”

Tips on how to protect yourself from potential identity theft are available here.