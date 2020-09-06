Illinois reports 1,403 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, 5 additional deaths

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 1,403 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and five additional deaths.

There are now 249,580 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began and 8,171 total deaths.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the preliminary seven-day positivity rate is 4.04%.

Within the past 24 hours, labs reported 46,496 additional tests to bring the state’s total to 4,418,372.

As of Saturday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 356 were in the ICU and 134 patients were on ventilators.

On Saturday, the state reported 2,806 coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths.

