Illinois sets new daily vaccination record, more than 65,000 shots administered Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state surpassed its daily vaccination record the day before, with more than 65,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day.

Pritzker said Illinois is the sixth state in the nation to administer more than a million vaccines, and is on track to beat President Biden’s vaccination goal.

“Illinois is already running ahead of the Biden plan to reach 100 million vaccinations in 100 days. Last week we administered more than 110% of our fair share to reach that goal and that does not include our record day yesterday,” said Pritzker.

Illinois has hundreds of vaccine sites administered by local health departments and pharmacy partners. Prior to the press conference, the governor toured a new facility at the iHotel in Champaign alongside Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.

Pritzker said the federal government will be providing an additional 39,000 doses per week as part of a new pilot program. These vaccines will be sent directly to 6,500 pharmacies nationwide and is expected to ramp up over time.

The governor promised he would not jump the line: “Let me be clear, I am waiting my turn. I think it’s important for many of us to set an example in that way.”

On average, the state has been administering more than 45,000 vaccines per day, with almost 245,000 Illinoisans fully vaccinated to date, according to Illinois Department of Public Health.