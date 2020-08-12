Illinois State University to have on-campus surveillance COVID-19 testing

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Board of Trustees approved a five-month $3.3 million with Reditus Laboratories for COVID-19 surveillance testing.
The tests are for anyone not suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. About 30,000 tests are expected until December 31. Testing will take place at on-campus locations.
