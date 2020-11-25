Illinois surpasses 10 million COVID-19 tests, 11,378 new and probable cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The state of Illinois has surpassed 10 million COVID-19 tests the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 11,378 new and probable cases and 155 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 685,467 cases, including 11,832 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,233 specimens for a total 10,104,537.
As of last night, 6,133 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,208 patients were in the ICU and 679 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from Nov. 18-24 is 10.6%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 18-24 is 12.2%.
