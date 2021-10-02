Illinois Wesleyan Alumni celebrate homecoming weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday was homecoming at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, and leaders at the Office of Alumni Engagement hosted a homecoming game tailgate.

Some alumni at the event said they appreciate homecoming every year, as it gives them the chance to come back to campus and catch up with friends they don’t see too often.

Alumnus Tim Keith said going to Wesleyan was the best decision he ever made, and it’s where he met several lifelong friends.

Keith said he and his wife continue to support the Titans, even beyond homecoming weekend.

“You know what, we come back, we live in town, we come back as often as possible, we go to the basketball games, we’ll go to football games, you know I just love this university and we do this every year, we’ve done this for twenty-something years and it’s just great,” said Keith.

He said the homecoming game gives alumni the opportunity to feel apart of the university, years after graduating.