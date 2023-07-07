Chili Sesame Pickles

A flavorful addition to your summer meal!

Ingredients:

3 cups mini seedless cucumbers cut into 1/2-inch thick rounds

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 Tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 Tablespoon chili garlic sauce (such as Sambal Oelek)

4 teaspoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped green onion

1 cup rice vinegar

1 cup water

1/2 Tablespoon sesame seeds

Directions:

1. In a pint-sized mason jar or container, add cucumbers, garlic, ginger, chili sauce, sugar, salt, and green onion.

2. Pour the rice vinegar and water over the cucumbers, making sure they are completely submerged before covering the container with a lid or saran wrap.

3. Place in the fridge for at least 4–6 hours. The flavor will continue to develop over the next few days.

4. Stir in sesame seeds and serve on top of burgers and salads, in a rice bowl, or have as a snack!

Notes: If you prefer a more mild pickle, decrease the amount of chili garlic sauce you add to the recipe.

