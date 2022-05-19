Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was pronounced dead after a car crash in Peoria early Thursday morning.

Peoria Police responded to an incident involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of North East Jefferson Street and Abington Street.

When officers arrived they found a person down who was pronounced dead.

More details will be released by the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The intersection of North East Jefferson Street and Abington Street will be shut down for several hours while officers investigate.

Commuters are being asked by police to avoid the area until further notice.