ALTONA, Ill. — Autopsies will be scheduled for two people who drowned about noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a pond on the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, Ill., for an accident involving two drowning victims, the release says. The pond is on private property.

The names of the victims were not released Saturday, pending notification of the victims’ families, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Wataga-Oneida Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department, and Copperas Creek Dive Team in the investigation and recovery, the release says.

The case remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office here.

More information will be released later.