IPDH reports more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday confirms 7,598 news and probable cases of COVID-19 and 76 more deaths.

Those who died from the virus Saturday included two men in their 60s from Peoria County, a man in his 50s from Livingston County, a male in his 70s and a woman in her 60s from Knox County, and five people from Tazewell County — a male in 60s, a male in his 70s, two females in their 80s, and a male in his 90s.

The IDPH is reporting a total of 787,573 cases, including 13,255 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,538 specimens for a total of 11,101,214. As of last night, 5,160 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU and 643 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from November 29 – December 5 is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 29 – December 5 is 11.8%.