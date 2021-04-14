ISP Director asks lawmakers to change, update FOID processes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly urged lawmakers Wednesday to update the process for how people get a gun.

Kelly said the FOID card process needs to be streamlined and simplified while still keeping people safe.

“Modern firearm safety structure that efficiently screens applicants and prioritizes safety must evolve out of this varied firearms safety process that has basically just been employed and evolved over 60 years without a clear plan,” said Kelly.

Kelly proposed consolidation of FOID cards and conceal carry license. It creates a virtual card with instant updates to reduce renewals and other steps.

Kelly also said demand for FOID cards is increasing during the pandemic. He said the current system is outdated and needs to be brought into the 21st century.

“We need the support of the general assembly to implement these measure that will help us finally turn the corner and bring this system into the 21st century. We need to bring this system into the 21st century and ensure that we make it hard for the bad guys, and simple and safe for the good guys,” said Kelly.