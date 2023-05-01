MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police have reported that all southbound and northbound lanes on Interstate 55 are closed due to multiple crashes with injuries south of Springfield.

Police said that Troopers from Troop 6 and 8 responded to multiple crashes on I-55 near milepost 78 just after 11:00 a.m. ISP is reporting blackout conditions due to wind blowing dirt in the area.

Officials said that I-55 is currently shut down in both directions from milepost 63 near Farmersville, to milepost 80 near Divernon. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, hazmat workers have been dispatched to the scene. They say more than 20 cars are involved in the crash.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route. To reunify family members involved in the crash, Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification point.

ISP said the investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information at this time.

Law enforcement is expected to brief the media at 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.