ISU board of trustees search for next President, give Dietz a bonus

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Board of Trustees met Saturday to discuss big agenda items that impact the future of the school.

It included the search for a new president after current ISU President Larry Dietz announced last year that he is retiring this summer.

The board is using a search firm, WittKieffer, to find his replacement. On Saturday, Dietz said he appreciates the time the board has devoted to choosing his successor and believes the agency will lead them to the right person.

“I want to be fully supportive in any way that I can be in the search process, I think you’re going to be pleased with WittKieffer firm, we’ve noted two successes with them,” said Dietz.

At the meeting, the board also approved a performance bonus for $46,000 for Dietz.