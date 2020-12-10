ISU cancels spring break, additional days off to be added

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Students will not have a spring break to look forward to in 2021 as Illinois State University President Larry Dietz announced it has been canceled.

“State officials have requested that the University cancel Spring Break for public health reasons. There is much concern regarding the safety of travel during the Spring Break period and the strong possibility that it will result in a significant increase in COVID-19 cases on campus and in the community,” Dietz said in an email to students and staff.

Personal well-being days, designed to be a day off from classes, will take place March 9-10.

Reading days, where no classes will be held, will take place April 29-30. The last day of the spring semester is April 28.