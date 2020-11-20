ISU President Larry Dietz announces plans to retire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 19th president of Illinois Sate University, Larry Dietz, has announced he will retire on June 30, 2021.

Board of Trustees Chair Julie Annette Jones said the search process for the University’s 20th president will begin immediately.

“President Dietz’s remarkable tenure has spanned a half-century of rapid change, success, and challenge for higher education, and his vision and steadfast commitment have been the bedrock of his service.” said Jones. “I know the Board of Trustees and the entire University community will join me in offering Dr. Dietz our deepest gratitude and congratulating him on more than five decades of stellar service to the field of higher education. His legacy will be one of enduring quality, leading with authenticity, and serving as a model of civility. We also thank and congratulate his spouse and University First Lady Marlene Dietz for her numerous contributions to the success of Illinois State and the greater community. Her phenomenal Redbird loyalty and far-reaching community support shows that Marlene and Larry make a unique and exceptional team.”

Dietz arrived at Illinois State in June 2011 as vice president for Student Affairs and tenured associate professor in the Department of Educational Administration and Foundations.

He was appointed Illinois State’s 19th president in March 2014.